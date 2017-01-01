Appolinaire Nishirimbere

Appolinaire joined Eurodad in March 2022 as an intern in project management to complete his professional master's studies at IAE Lyon - School of Management (France), supporting Eurodad’s MEAL system’s operations. Tax justice champion across Africa, in April 2017 He actively participated in the successful launching of the Stop The Bleeding Campaign in Burundi, in partnership with Tax Justice Network Africa-TJNA. Member of its steering committee as technical liaison, Appolinaire participated in the setting up of the African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation-APNIFFT, where he played the role of bridging francophone and anglophone Africa. He speaks French, English and Kirundi.