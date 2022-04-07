New report - Under pressure: How private sector instruments are threatening the untying of aid

Top story

In December 2018, members of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) agreed to provisional reporting arrangements for private sector instruments (PSIs). The reporting of PSIs as Official Development Assistance (ODA) risks undermining both the quantity and quality of aid.

Currently, members of the DAC are reviewing the arrangement for PSIs. Ahead of this review, Eurodad has launched “Under pressure: How private sector instruments are threatening the untying of aid”. This report demonstrates that recent developments in the use and reporting of PSIs pose serious threats of an increase in tied aid.

News & analysis

Join Eurodad and partners at the Civil Society Policy Forum of the World Bank Group - International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings! Topics include sustainable infrastructure, public services, the IMF Resilience and Sustainability Trust, the World Bank's private sector development strategy, gender and more.

Co-authored by Eurodad

Ahead of the ground-breaking Pacific Regional Debt Conference (5-8 April 2022), during which governments and creditors come face to face to try to find solutions, CSOs have produced a briefing on debt challenges in Pacific Island Countries. This paper provides an overview of the two interrelated crises in the Pacific, debt and climate, and aims to inform decision-makers and participants of the conference.

by Global Action for Debt Cancellation

More than 160 organisations from around the world have signed on to a joint statement calling for the IMF to end their harmful surcharge policy. This letter and associated campaign is designed to shine a spotlight on the main demands from the statement, raise awareness of the opacity and the damaging effects of surcharges, and encourage more organisations to sign on to the statement.

Blogs

by Nerea Craviotto

At the end of this year, the 3rd High-Level Meeting (HLM) of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation, also known as the 2022 Effective Development Co-operation Summit, will meet in Geneva. This is an opportunity to take meaningful action to ensure that the maximum possible amount of aid helps those that most need it. The untying of aid is crucial to this.

Useful resources

by erlassjahr.de and Bischöfliches Hilfswerk MISEREOR

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global debt situation has deteriorated. 135 out of 148 countries in the Global South are critically indebted. The Global Sovereign Debt Monitor 2022 analyses the debt situation of countries and provides recommendations for the German G7 Presidency in 2022 to tackle the global debt crisis.

Ahead of the 2022 ECOSOC FfD Forum, Eurodad has contributed to various outputs of the Civil Society group on FfD. All these joint efforts aim at advancing in the Adis Abeba FfD Agenda as well as securing a commitment from UN member states to convene a 4th FfD Conference in 2024.

Read the joint comments to the 2022 Financing for Sustainable Development Report (FSDR) here.

Read the collective response to the zero draft of the outcome document of the upcoming FfD Forum here.

Job vacancies

Events

Taking place in Brussels on 9-10 June, Eurodad’s Conference will bring together our members, allies, partners and like-minded academics in an inspirational and interactive setting. Eurodad is convening this space for the economic justice movement to analyse, strategise and organise.

Early bird registrations are open now until 15 April.