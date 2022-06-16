A look back at the Eurodad conference 2022

Top story

After two years of meeting online and three since we last met in person as a network, we came together in Brussels last week for our 2022 conference “Reboot the system: Defining joint strategies for economic justice”. Over the course of two full days of panel discussions and workshops, our members, allies, partners and like-minded academics analysed and strategised ways to bring about much-needed change to achieve economic justice for all.

News & analysis

With the creation of its new ‘EIB Global’ development branch in 2022, the European Investment Bank is planning to step up its development role in support of EU development policies despite serious problems and shortcomings in the past. This position paper, signed by Eurodad, seeks to inform decision-makers at the EIB, as well as its shareholders and the EU institutions, of the key principles and demands formulated by civil society to guide the future operations of EIB Global.

One of the main outcomes of COP26 is the process to agree on a new global climate finance target. In the following Q&A, Eurodad's climate finance expert answers some of the most frequently asked questions about the new collective quantified goal on climate finance.

Together with thirty-three organisations from the global south and the global north, Eurodad has signed a statement arguing that the World Bank has not learnt crucial lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and broader health financing evidence.

The decision by the IFC to not resume investments in fee-charging private schools reinforces the work done by civil society organisations highlighting the negative impact of for-profit schools.

Reports

The COP is an opportunity to ensure that governments scale up efforts to achieve gender-responsive and equitable climate finance. Therefore it is important to know how to effectively advocate within this space. This toolkit has been designed for those who are new to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP) processes.

Useful resources

by Debt Justice

New figures released by anti-poverty campaigners Debt Justice show that countries in debt crisis are expected to spend less in 2023 than in 2019, despite the urgent need for public expenditure in response to surging food and fuel prices.

by CNCD 11.11.11

This article, published by CNCD 11.11.11 argues that each state must invest massively in a low-carbon economy and robust adaptation measures to counter global warming. These investments are not only a matter of survival for billions of people but can also enable longer-term economic prosperity. However, debt is a major obstacle to these goals.

Job vacancies

Events

Join Eurodad and Counterbalance for a session on "The EU’s Global Gateway: market creation or international development?" at the EDD 2022 on 21 June at 11:40h (Brussels time). Register until 17 June to follow the sessions online.

Join our sister network APMDD for a discussion of the role of the private sector in the current debt architecture. The webinar will be in English and will be held on Zoom.

