Call for tenders for consultancy: seminar organisation and final report writing

Date of publication: 31 January

Deadline for submission: Wednesday, 16 February midnight (CET)

Background

Eurodad is a network of 60 NGOs across Europe, working on development finance advocacy. Our focus is on strengthening the power of European CSOs, working as part of a global movement to push governments and powerful institutions to adopt transformative changes to the global economic and financial system. More information can be found on our website. Within the framework of our grants from the European Union and other funders, we are looking for a consultant to support with the organisation of a seminar and writing the final report.

Topic: debt crisis resolution and the private sector.

For an overview of our work on debt justice, click here.

Objectives and requirements of the framework contract

Eurodad is looking to hire a consultant to organise a half-day expert seminar (virtual format) on debt crisis resolution and the private

sector and produce a final report (maximum 6 pages in addition to a one-page executive summary).

sector and produce a final report (maximum 6 pages in addition to a one-page executive summary). We are looking for individuals with demonstrable experience of working with similar organisations and on debt-related issues. An excellent proficiency in English with technical terminology around development finance is a plus.

Availability throughout the period of this contract – from March to June 2022 – is required.

The seminar and report aim at providing an assessment of private creditor participation in debt crisis resolution efforts, particularly since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a focus on the Caribbean region. We want to highlight the role of statutory approaches to ensure private creditor participation in debt crisis resolution. The seminar will offer room for exchange and networking between CSOs, experts and policy makers. The final report should include a list of policy options to ensure private creditor participation through voluntary, contractual and statutory approaches

Outputs for this contract

Organisation of a 4-hour expert seminar with Eurodad debt team; regional, national and global CSOs. Define list of panellists and participants Produce an event summary document, including overview, schedule and connection details Send invitations, including the event summary document Produce a confirmed panellists and participation list. Support dissemination of the event Respond to questions and requirements by panellists.

Final report with recommendations stemming out of the seminar. Maximum 6 pages in addition to a one-page executive summary.

Proposed timeline

The contract has been scoped for a period of 12 to 15 days. It is envisaged that the contract will start on 1 March and will be completed by 13 June.

Confidential treatment

The selected consultant must ensure confidential treatment of the information shared during the seminar. They must not distribute or share the content of the seminar and of the final report to third parties before it has been made public by Eurodad.

Timeframe

Duration of the contract: between 12 and 15 working days from 1 March 2022 (or as soon as the tender has been evaluated) to June 2022.

Exclusion Criteria

If any of the following are true for the bidder at the time of submitting their tender or at any time during the procurement process, they will be excluded from consideration for winning a contract with Eurodad.

By submitting a tender, the bidder declares that they are not in one of the following situations:



a) They are bankrupt, subject to insolvency, or being wound up, are having their assets administered by a liquidator or by a court, have entered into an arrangement with creditors, have suspended business activities, or are in any such situation arising from a similar procedure provided for in national (or EU) legislation or regulations;



b) They have not fulfilled obligations relating to the payment of social security contributions or the payment of taxes in accordance with applicable laws;



c) It has been established by a court’s final judgment or by a final administrative decision that the bidder is guilty of grave professional misconduct by having violated applicable laws or regulations or ethical standards of the profession to which the bidder belongs, or by having engaged in any wrongful conduct which has an impact on its professional credibility where such conduct denotes a wrongful intent or gross negligence. This includes:

i. misrepresenting the information required as part of this procurement procedure

ii. entering into agreement with other persons with the aim of distorting competition violating intellectual property rights

iii. attempting to influence the decision-making process during this procurement procedure

iv. attempting to get confidential information that might give an unfair advantage in the procurement procedure



d) It has been established by a court’s final judgment that the bidder is guilty of any of the following:

i. fraud

ii. corruption

iii. relations with a criminal organisation

iv. money laundering or terrorist financing

v. terrorist offences or offences linked to terrorist activities, or inciting, aiding, abetting or attempting to commit such offences

vi. child labour or other offences related to trafficking of human beings



e) In the past, the bidder has shown significant failures in complying with the main obligations of a procurement contract with the client or financed by the European Union, which led to early termination or other contractual penalties, or which was discovered during checks or audits.



f) It has been established by a court’s final judgment or by a final administrative decision that the bidder has committed an irregularity: an act or omission that resulted in a loss of European Union funds.



g) It has been established by a court’s final judgment or by a final administrative decision that the bidder has created an entity under a different jurisdiction with the intent to circumvent fiscal, social or any other legal obligations in the jurisdiction of its registered office, central administration or principal place of business.



h) It has been established by a court’s final judgment or final administrative decision that the bidder has been created with the intent described in point (g)



If Eurodad has any reason to be concerned that the bidder may be in one of these situations, Eurodad may request appropriate evidence. Additionally, if the bidder is selected for a contract, Eurodad will confirm that the contractor is not included in the list of EU restrictive measures (sanctions list).

Contact person

Ilaria Crotti, Eurodad’s Policy Assistant, will be the main point of contact and the proposals should be submitted via email to: icrotti[at]eurodad.org with cc to operations[at]eurodad.org. Please do not hesitate to get in touch by Monday 7th February lunchtime should you need any information of clarification in order to prepare your offer.

Privacy policy

If you decide to submit a tender to this call, please note that Eurodad will keep your information and offer for at least 10 years as it is legally required as supporting documentation for our donors even if you are not selected for the mission. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website.

Bidding procedure and selection criteria

In order to be considered for this contract, consultant should:

1. Complete the bidder information & sign the declaration on honor in this document

2. Provide a proposal outlining:

The complete offer with total prices and relevant details, including daily rates and expected working

hours

A CV or equivalent with a list of previous publications

Proof of past successful services (eg: one previous employers’ reference)

All proposals will be assessed considering value for money, specific experience relevant to the context outlined above.



All proposals need to be received by February 16th 2022, midnight.