CSO letter on the worsening of debt distress in low- and middle-income countries and the role of the private sector

Support and promote an open-ended intergovernmental discussion about the Common Framework and further reforms needed in the international debt architecture. We believe that the design of debt treatments and the discussions around Common Framework improvements should take place in a democratic, multilateral and inclusive institutional space, such as the UN, to include the debtor countries and avoid exclusive forums with the predominance of creditors and privileged influence by the private sector.

committing legislative protection and financial support to debtor countries who need to default on recalcitrant creditors, while debt cancellation and restructuring from other creditors should go ahead. Such commitments should be provided by the G20, Paris Club governments and multilateral development banks, as well as the IMF through its lending into arrears policy.

Make sure that the G20 finance track, the G7 working group on private sector and other similar forums do not provide privileged access to the IIF and private creditors or financial sector representatives to their working groups, meetings and policy makers; rather all stakeholders, especially countries and representatives of those affected by the debt crisis need to have access and be consulted. The C20 recommendations (2021) on resolving the emerging debt crisis are recommendations by debt expert CSOs from around the world.



