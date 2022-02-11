CSOs call for plan to count donated excess Covid-19 vaccines as aid to be scrapped following failure of OECD DAC members to agree

Top story

The OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) has failed to agree on a plan on how to report the donation of excess Covid-19 vaccine doses as aid, following months of wrangling. This is a bitter-sweet victory for CSOs, as donors willing to report these excess vaccine donations will still be able to do so as in-kind donations, despite the lack of agreement.

Our Conference this year - which will take place in Brussels - seeks to bring together our members, allies, partners and like-minded academics in an inspirational and interactive setting. Of course, we will exercise maximum precaution in relaunching our face-to-face conference, while trying to open the conversation as widely as possible.

By Erlassjahr.de

In the current handling of sovereign debt crises, creditors separate countries into needy and non-needy according to their income levels. On the initiative of countries that were excluded from debt relief despite a high risk of over-indebtedness, the United Nations has now introduced the so-called "Multidimensional Vulnerability Index" (MVI). Can it serve as a decision-making basis for granting debt relief? And what further reforms would be necessary?

By Coalition for Human Rights in Development

International Financial Institutions have designated billions of dollars to respond to the pandemic and related social and economic crises. Yet, there is a concerning lack of transparency on how these funds were spent and serious doubts on whether they have reached those who needed them the most.

By Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament

Ahead of next week's EU-Africa Summit (17 - 18 February), Eurodad delivered an intervention at the S&D Group Africa Week on the climate challenges facing Africa, and the need to ensure that climate finance flows are predictable, follow responsible lending principles, and help to dismantle barriers that contribute to gender inequality within societies. Rewatch Eurodad's intervention from minute 35 onwards here.

By Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO)

This paper explains how the G20 dominates decision making on global financial issues and how their decisions lead to growing inequality. The paper also gives ideas on how this problem of increasing global financial inequality can be solved.

By Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO)

During the corona pandemic, many women around the world have struggled harder than ever to find the money to survive. This paper links the daily financial problems many women face to the international financial system and specifically to the decisions that are made by the G20 on global finances.

By Wemos

In response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, different public institutions started or proposed a wide variety of initiatives to make access to Covid-19 innovations more equitable. This website reviews initiatives for access to Covid-19 innovations and provides an up-to-date overview of these initiatives and their characteristics, strengths and weaknesses.

Eurodad | Remote | Deadline: 16 February

