CSOs call on G7 to bring an end to the IMF's harmful surcharge policy

23 June 2022
By Eurodad,
IMF surcharges are a system of fees on loans from this institution which places an unfair burden on vulnerable countries that are in need of financial support.

From June 26 to 28, G7 leaders will be meeting in Germany to discuss, among other things, how to respond to the current global economic, hunger, and health crises.

In advance of that meeting, 38 organisations are publishing a joint statement urging these leaders to take action to support the global economy by eliminating the IMF’s harmful surcharge policy. This statement builds on the momentum of the letter released in advance of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, which was signed by over 180 organisations from around the world.

Read the full statement here in English, Spanish, French, German and Arabic

 

