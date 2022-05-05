Eurodad at the 2022 UN ECOSOC Financing for Development Forum
Eurodad and partners represented Civil Society at this year's UN ECOSOC Financing for Development Forum in New York.
The UN's ‘one country one vote’ system gives the voices of global south countries far greater influence than in other institutions. Consequently, we are calling for a fourth Financing for Development Conference.
Below we have captured their respective interventions.
Iolanda Fresnillo
María José Romero
Tove Maria Ryding
Watch Tove's intervention on UN TV, beginning at 01:03:21.
Visit the Civil Society for Financing for Development website for more on our call for #FfD4 and their YouTube channel for more interventions by civil society at this year's FfD Forum.