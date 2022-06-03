Eurodad's response to the World Bank consultation on the proposal for a Financial Intermediary Fund for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

In May, the World Bank (WB), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), published a White Paper outlining a proposal for the creation of a new Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (PPR). The proposal was endorsed by the G20 and the G7 and the WB launched a consultation with civil society to gather feedback on the proposal.

WEMOS and Eurodad, in collaboration with partners, prepared a statement that argues that the proposal suggests that some crucial lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and from broader health financing evidence have not been learnt. The statement also makes a number of recommendations on governance, private sector involvement and finance that could improve the design of the FIF.

The statement has been endorsed by 33 civil society organisations from the global south and the global north.

