Skilling up on UNFCCC COP processes

A global climate financing gap is preventing developing countries from transitioning to net-zero economies, and stopping vulnerable communities from being able to carry

out adaptation activities. Since the COP is an opportunity to ensure governments scale up efforts to achieve gender-responsive and equitable climate finance, it's important to know how to effectively advocate within this space.

To help you better navigate the document, this toolkit has been divided into three sections:

"Getting to grips with the UNFCCC" which looks at the Agreements that operationalise the Convention, some of the UNFCCC's technical bodies as well as the Paris Agreement and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Adaptation Fund (AF) "What is a COP?", which outlines how the COP process operates, who runs the COP and some of the major players. "What role can you play at a COP?", which outlines opportunities for CSOs to engage in a COP.

The toolkit is available in English, French and Spanish