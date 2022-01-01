Surayo Yuldasheva

Surayo has joined Eurodad in February 2022 as Senior EU Project Coordinator Financing for Development. Surayo has over 17 years of experience of coordinating projects and programs at national, regional and global levels within humanitarian and development sectors. She has managed high profile projects in close collaboration with partners, host governments and donors, and is passionate about supporting local actors to achieve change on the grounds. Surayo has worked in more than 15 countries and therefore appreciates the realities in which partners operate, especially during times of crises. Most recently she was responsible for overseeing humanitarian operations in Iraq, and prior to that worked in senior management and advisory positions around the world with particular focus on Central Asia and Africa (East, West and Southern). She has MA in Social Development and BA in Economics and Management. Surayo speaks English, Russian and Tajik/Dari.