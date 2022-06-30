The integrity of aid statistics must be protected

Top story

At a time of deep economic and social crisis, Official Development Assistance (ODA) is a unique source of development finance that can have a direct positive impact on the eradication of poverty and inequalities at multiple levels. Despite the Development Assistance Committee’s mandate to ensure the quality and integrity of ODA statistics, agreements reached thus far have mostly gone in the opposite direction and are negatively affecting the quality and quantity of ODA flows reaching countries in the global south.

News & analysis

IMF surcharges are a system of fees on loans from this institution which places an unfair burden on vulnerable countries that are in need of financial support. In advance of the G7 meeting, 38 organisations published a joint statement urging these leaders to take action to support the global economy by eliminating the IMF’s harmful surcharge policy.

Our director, Jean Saldanha, was subject to aggressive behaviour at our joint event at the EDDs this June. Please stand in solidarity with Eurodad and our director, by signing-on to this letter calling for the EU to address this systemic issue, and to prevent such behaviour and redress it when it occurs.

The DAC Working Party on Development Finance Statistics (WP STAT), which is responsible for the quality and integrity of ODA statistics met this week. Ahead of this meeting 19 CSOs, including Eurodad, signed a letter with joint recommendations towards increased quality and integrity of ODA in the context of Private Sector Instruments and Special Drawing Rights.

Useful resources

What is Monetary Policy and what does it have to do with human rights? What is the role of the Central Bank in our lives? Are there better solutions for controlling inflation than raising interest rates? The answers to these and other questions about the impact of economic measures on the lives of Brazilians can be found in the pages of the Illustrated Guide to Inflation, Monetary Policy and Human Rights.

