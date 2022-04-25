Webinar Series "Skilling-up on Climate Finance"

25 April 2022
Join us this May at Eurodad's climate finance webinar series, where we will take a deep dive into public climate finance flows, transparency of climate finance, and the gender dimensions of climate finance. 

 

The purpose of this webinar series is to strengthen capacity to engage in climate finance policy and advocacy, and to support you in sharing knowledge on climate finance within your own networks and movements.

Session 1: "What is climate finance and why is public climate finance needed?"

When
May 3rd Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST

Moderator
Jean Saldanha (Director, Eurodad)

Speakers

• Lidy Nacpil (Coordinator, Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development), 
• Joe Thwaites (Associate II, Sustainable Finance Center, World Resources Institute), 
• Raju Pandit Chhetri (Executive Director, Prakriti Resources Centre Nepal and UNFCCC negotiator).

Click here to register 

Session 2: "How transparent and accessible is climate finance?"

When
May 17th Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST

Moderator
Maria Jose Romero (Policy and Advocacy Manager - Private Finance, Eurodad)

Speakers

• Bertha Argueta (Senior Advisor - Climate Finance and Development, Germanwatch)
• (tbc) Adrian Chikowore (Policy and Research Consultant, AFRODAD)
• (tbc) Carola Mejía (Climate Finance Analyst, Latindadd)


Click here to register

Session 3: "How gender-responsive is climate finance?"

When
May 31st Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST

Moderator
Leia Achampong (Senior Policy and Advocacy Officer - Climate Finance, Eurodad)

Speakers

• Eva Peace Mukayiranga (The Green Protector and Loss and Damage Youth Coalition - LDYC)
• Baysa Naran (Senior Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative)
• (tbc) Liane Schalatek (Associate Director, Heinrich Böll Stiftung Washington DC)


Click here to register

These events are being produced with the financial assistance of the European Union. The contents of these events are the sole responsibility of Eurodad and its partners and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the funders. 

