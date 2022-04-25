Webinar Series "Skilling-up on Climate Finance"
Join us this May at Eurodad's climate finance webinar series, where we will take a deep dive into public climate finance flows, transparency of climate finance, and the gender dimensions of climate finance.
The purpose of this webinar series is to strengthen capacity to engage in climate finance policy and advocacy, and to support you in sharing knowledge on climate finance within your own networks and movements.
Session 1: "What is climate finance and why is public climate finance needed?"
When
May 3rd Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST
Moderator
Jean Saldanha (Director, Eurodad)
Speakers
• Lidy Nacpil (Coordinator, Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development),
• Joe Thwaites (Associate II, Sustainable Finance Center, World Resources Institute),
• Raju Pandit Chhetri (Executive Director, Prakriti Resources Centre Nepal and UNFCCC negotiator).
Click here to register
Session 2: "How transparent and accessible is climate finance?"
When
May 17th Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST
Moderator
Maria Jose Romero (Policy and Advocacy Manager - Private Finance, Eurodad)
Speakers
• Bertha Argueta (Senior Advisor - Climate Finance and Development, Germanwatch)
• (tbc) Adrian Chikowore (Policy and Research Consultant, AFRODAD)
• (tbc) Carola Mejía (Climate Finance Analyst, Latindadd)
Click here to register
Session 3: "How gender-responsive is climate finance?"
When
May 31st Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST
Moderator
Leia Achampong (Senior Policy and Advocacy Officer - Climate Finance, Eurodad)
Speakers
• Eva Peace Mukayiranga (The Green Protector and Loss and Damage Youth Coalition - LDYC)
• Baysa Naran (Senior Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative)
• (tbc) Liane Schalatek (Associate Director, Heinrich Böll Stiftung Washington DC)
Click here to register
