Webinar Series "Skilling-up on Climate Finance"

The purpose of this webinar series is to strengthen capacity to engage in climate finance policy and advocacy, and to support you in sharing knowledge on climate finance within your own networks and movements.

When

May 3rd Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST



Moderator

Jean Saldanha (Director, Eurodad)



Speakers

• Lidy Nacpil (Coordinator, Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development),

• Joe Thwaites (Associate II, Sustainable Finance Center, World Resources Institute),

• Raju Pandit Chhetri (Executive Director, Prakriti Resources Centre Nepal and UNFCCC negotiator).





Click here to register

When

May 17th Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST



Moderator

Maria Jose Romero (Policy and Advocacy Manager - Private Finance, Eurodad)



Speakers

• Bertha Argueta (Senior Advisor - Climate Finance and Development, Germanwatch)

• (tbc) Adrian Chikowore (Policy and Research Consultant, AFRODAD)

• (tbc) Carola Mejía (Climate Finance Analyst, Latindadd)



Click here to register



When

May 31st Tuesday, 15:00-16:30 CEST



Moderator

Leia Achampong (Senior Policy and Advocacy Officer - Climate Finance, Eurodad)



Speakers

• Eva Peace Mukayiranga (The Green Protector and Loss and Damage Youth Coalition - LDYC)

• Baysa Naran (Senior Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative)

• (tbc) Liane Schalatek (Associate Director, Heinrich Böll Stiftung Washington DC)





Click here to register



