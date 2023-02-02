Our Future is Public: Santiago Declaration for Public Services
Our Future is Public: Santiago Declaration for Public Services
Chronic underfunding threatens public services across the globe, driving economic inequality, injustice and austerity; and neocolonial policies maintain the status quo. The Santiago Declaration on Public Services is a collective response to these threats, that highlights the critical role of public services for our future and paves the way for a growing movement offering concrete solutions to counter the dominant paradigm of growth, privatisation and commodification.
Endorsed by more than 200 organisations, including Eurodad, the Declaration comes at a time when the world is at a critical juncture, facing a series of crises including the environmental emergency, hunger, deepening inequalities, increasing armed conflicts, pandemics, rising extremism and escalating inflation.
Also see below an Opinion piece authored by APMDD, Eurodad and Latindadd on Public-Private Partnerships - first published by IPS News.
It’s Time to Move Away from Public-Private Partnerships & Build a Future That is Public
by Océane Blavot (Eurodad), Rodolfo Bejarano (Latindadd), Mae Buenaventura (APMDD)
The rise of public-private partnerships (PPPs) has deeply affected the delivery of public services and infrastructure projects across the world. In this opinion piece, experts from Eurodad, Latindadd and APMDD highlight why we must move away from this failed model and promote public options to build a future that is public. They focus on the joint report History RePPPeated II, which was launched at the Our Future is Public Conference in Santiago de Chile.
Read the opinion piece, first published on IPS news, here.
Beyond Asia-Pacific, the AIIB and NDB in Latin America: New actors for sustainable development?
by The Reality of Aid Asia Pacific
This Deep Dive examines how new players in development financing like China entered the region of Latin America and the Caribbean, the interests involved, and their impacts on development in the region. It focuses on the expansion of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB) beyond AsiaPacific, highlighting their role in Latin America and the Caribbean, and zooming into country membership and priorities.
Climate crisis, debt and recovery in a context of multiple crises
by LATINDADD
This document is a new contribution from LATINDADD in the context of the post-pandemic recovery, climate finance and its close relationship with debt in the region. The document is based on up-to-date data and considers the challenging context of multiple crises that humanity is facing, aggravated by the negative impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. Likewise, this research analyzes alternatives and makes a general call for an urgent and immediate reform of the international financial architecture.
Read the report here in Spanish or English.
Resource-backed loans and public sector collateralisation of natural resources in African countries
by AFRODAD
This policy paper analyses the merits of resource-backed loans as a source of financing infrastructure, pointing out the pitfalls and attendant challenges which need to be kept in mind if resource-backed loans are used as a mode of finance.
Recommended resources on the World Bank and IMF 2022
by Bretton Woods Project
Bretton Woods Project has published its selection of the best books, reports and other resources on the World Bank and IMF from 2022.
Gender Impact Investing & The Rise of False Solutions: An Analysis for Feminist Movements
by Association for Women's Rights in Development
Gender Impact Investing (GII) is now trending as a solution to gender inequality. Yet, as the report indicates, it is actually part of the problem. Public and private institutions marketing GII equate it with the promotion of gender equality and with increased resources for women and girls.
Statement on Zambia's Debt Situation ahead of Visits by the IMF Managing Director and the U.S. Treasury Secretary
by Zambia Debt Alliance and African Sovereign Debt Justice Network (AfSDJN)
With this statement, the Zambia Debt Alliance and the African Sovereign Debt Justice Network (AfSDJN) "call upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States, a vital member of the G7 and G20, to take substantial action to address the debt problem faced by Zambia and several other African countries."
Education & Outreach Officer
Financial Justice Ireland | Dublin | Deadline: 10 February
