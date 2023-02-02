Our Future is Public: Santiago Declaration for Public Services

Top story

Chronic underfunding threatens public services across the globe, driving economic inequality, injustice and austerity; and neocolonial policies maintain the status quo. The Santiago Declaration on Public Services is a collective response to these threats, that highlights the critical role of public services for our future and paves the way for a growing movement offering concrete solutions to counter the dominant paradigm of growth, privatisation and commodification.

Endorsed by more than 200 organisations, including Eurodad, the Declaration comes at a time when the world is at a critical juncture, facing a series of crises including the environmental emergency, hunger, deepening inequalities, increasing armed conflicts, pandemics, rising extremism and escalating inflation.

Read the declaration here.

Watch the video here.

Also see below an Opinion piece authored by APMDD, Eurodad and Latindadd on Public-Private Partnerships - first published by IPS News.

Blogs

by Océane Blavot (Eurodad), Rodolfo Bejarano (Latindadd), Mae Buenaventura (APMDD)

The rise of public-private partnerships (PPPs) has deeply affected the delivery of public services and infrastructure projects across the world. In this opinion piece, experts from Eurodad, Latindadd and APMDD highlight why we must move away from this failed model and promote public options to build a future that is public. They focus on the joint report History RePPPeated II, which was launched at the Our Future is Public Conference in Santiago de Chile.

Read the opinion piece, first published on IPS news, here.

Reports

by The Reality of Aid Asia Pacific

This Deep Dive examines how new players in development financing like China entered the region of Latin America and the Caribbean, the interests involved, and their impacts on development in the region. It focuses on the expansion of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB) beyond AsiaPacific, highlighting their role in Latin America and the Caribbean, and zooming into country membership and priorities.

Read the report here.

by LATINDADD

This document is a new contribution from LATINDADD in the context of the post-pandemic recovery, climate finance and its close relationship with debt in the region. The document is based on up-to-date data and considers the challenging context of multiple crises that humanity is facing, aggravated by the negative impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. Likewise, this research analyzes alternatives and makes a general call for an urgent and immediate reform of the international financial architecture.

Read the report here in Spanish or English.

by AFRODAD

This policy paper analyses the merits of resource-backed loans as a source of financing infrastructure, pointing out the pitfalls and attendant challenges which need to be kept in mind if resource-backed loans are used as a mode of finance.

Read the policy paper here.

Useful resources

by Bretton Woods Project

Bretton Woods Project has published its selection of the best books, reports and other resources on the World Bank and IMF from 2022.

Read all resources here.

by Association for Women's Rights in Development

Gender Impact Investing (GII) is now trending as a solution to gender inequality. Yet, as the report indicates, it is actually part of the problem. Public and private institutions marketing GII equate it with the promotion of gender equality and with increased resources for women and girls.

Read the report here.

by Zambia Debt Alliance and African Sovereign Debt Justice Network (AfSDJN)

With this statement, the Zambia Debt Alliance and the African Sovereign Debt Justice Network (AfSDJN) "call upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States, a vital member of the G7 and G20, to take substantial action to address the debt problem faced by Zambia and several other African countries."

Read the statement here.

Vacancies

