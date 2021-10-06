This report analyses infrastructure from a systemic perspective, examining it through the lens of four interconnected pillars:

economic

governance

social

ecological

It also provides a working definition of what truly sustainable would mean if considering all these interlinked dimensions. Based on joint reflections by Eurodad and the Society for International Development (SID), the report builds on our work with partners from the global north and south, who provided in-depth and evidence-based analysis on concrete experiences that illustrate practices going on at the country and regional level. They are:

AFRODAD (Africa region): The Nacala Road Development Corridor in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique: Accumulating debts at the expense of citizens and the environment

Asociación Ambiente y Sociedad (Colombia): Colombia's Cundinamarca Eastern Perimeter Corridor project: In the public interest?

Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (FARN, Argentina): Argentina's Highways and Safe Routes Network: Road to ruin?

Observatori del Deute en la Globalització (ODG, Spain): Democratic Republic of Congo: Inga hydroelectric power project at risk of becoming another "white elephant"

Universidade Federal Rural de Pernambuco and Articulação Semiárido Brasileiro (URFPE and ASA, Brazil): The one Million Cisterns Programme: New approaches and challenges for the Brazilian semi-arid region

VB Platforma, Lithuanian NGDO Platform (Lithuania): Lithuania's Prosumer Solar Community Model: The first online platform for solar energy

Eurodad and Recourse: Myanmar's Myingyan public-private partnership gas power plant: Pitfalls of private sector involvement

Read these case studies in full

Policy recommendations

Civil society has a key role to play in reclaiming sustainable infrastructure as a public good by calling on decision makers and IFIs to shift course. We provide policy recommendations to advance this collective agenda, with actions that encompass the four interconnected pillars of our analysis.