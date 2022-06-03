Shaping the future of EIB Global: Reclaiming public purpose in development finance

Top story

Commissioned by Eurodad and written by Thomas Marois, SOAS University of London

Given the EIB's pivotal role in the EU's development toolbox, it's vital that Civil Society is able to hold EIB Global accountable to ensure it is truly operating in the public interest. Yet, since its launch earlier this year, there is not much information in the public domain about its operations. In this new briefing written by Thomas Marois (SOAS University of London), we argue that the EU must reclaim the public purpose of the EIB's development branch, to avoid repeating damaging strategies of the past.

News & analysis

More than two years on from the outbreak of Covid-19, developing countries still have a long way to go to control the pandemic and its effects. Although in 2021 ODA reached a new all-time-high of US$178.9bn, this is still insufficient to meet the mid-term and long-term challenges ahead of 2030 and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Furthermore, in relative terms, ODA remained at 0.33 per cent of GNI – far from the 0.7 per cent international commitment.

Useful resources

by Bodo Ellmers, Global Policy Forum

Every spring, the UN publishes the Financing for Sustainable Development Report containing the latest data and analyses on various aspects of financing for development. This year, the report should shed light on ways and means to overcome the financial divide between the global north and the global south. But while the report recognises the unfair allocation, it does not advocate for the introduction of a new needs-based allocation formula.

by Civil Society Financing for Development Group

For the first time after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, our policy and advocacy managers, Iolanda Fresnillo and Tove Ryding travelled to New York to call for a fourth Financing for Development Conference at the ECOSOC Financing for Development Forum.

Events

Taking place in Brussels next week, Eurodad’s Conference will bring together our members, allies, partners and like-minded academics in an inspirational and interactive setting.

It is also possible to follow the plenary sessions via live stream. You will be able to ask questions to the speakers via the chat function.

